Where Will Datadog Stock Be in 1 Year?

Datadog's (NASDAQ: DDOG) stock price surged 15% on May 4 after the data visualization company posted its first-quarter earnings report. Its revenue rose 33% year over year to $482 million and beat analysts' estimates by $13 million. Its adjusted net income grew 17% to $98 million, or $0.28 per share, and cleared the consensus forecast by $0.04 per share.Datadog's headline numbers were impressive, but its stock still trades more than 60% below its all-time high from November 2021. Could this out-of-favor hypergrowth play bounce back over the next 12 months?Image source: Getty Images.