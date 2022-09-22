|
22.09.2022 16:07:00
Where Will Deere Be in 10 Years?
Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) has long been a leader in equipment that farmers across the globe use to produce the food that feeds the world. At home in the U.S., Deere commands 53% of the tractor market and 60% of the combine market, but the international market is more competitive.Carmakers have autonomous cars to put on the road, but accounting for chaotic traffic creates significant barriers to their actual use. Fortunately for Deere, corn fields have no traffic, and its autonomous tractors and farm equipment are ready to plant, spray, and harvest as early as this fall. Its autonomous tractors, backed by its globally recognized green and yellow branding, could easily vault the company ahead in the global market over the next 10 years.Deere's premier autonomous tractor will be rolled out as a GPS-guided version of its R8 model. The tractor includes 12 cameras, which will enable 360-degree obstacle detection. The cameras and GPS run in tandem with a geofence that operates the tractor within an inch of accuracy.Continue reading
