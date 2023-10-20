|
20.10.2023 12:00:00
Where Will Disney Be in 3 Years?
The clock is ticking for Disney (NYSE: DIS) CEO Bob Iger, and investors are watching every minute. The longtime Disney leader has until 2026 to bring the magic back to the iconic company. Iger jumped back into his role a year ago to cut expenses, boost profit, and set the entertainment giant on the path to growth. Disney's board brought him in for two years -- but later extended the assignment to total four.The Disney of today is dealing with multiple problems. Its linear networks business is suffering as people cancel their cable subscriptions and switch to streaming. And Disney's investment in its own streaming service has brought subscriber growth but hurt earnings.As a result, the stock has stagnated, falling about 2% this year, and not even the strong performance of Disney's parks business has been enough to lift it. Where will Disney be three years from now after Iger tackles the trouble spots? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Analysen zu Walt Disneymehr Analysen
|05.09.23
|Walt Disney Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.05.23
|Walt Disney Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.02.23
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|21.11.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.11.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
