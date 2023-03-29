|
29.03.2023 16:46:35
Where Will Disney Stock Be in 1 Year?
After a volatile 2022 that ended with the climactic return of former CEO Bob Iger, Walt Disney's (NYSE: DIS) drama story is finally calming down. The entertainment and media giant posted mostly mediocre results in fiscal 2023's first quarter (which ended Dec. 31, 2022), and its stock is trading down about 31% over the past year. But with the popular Iger back in the driver's seat and some important developments well underway, Disney stock should look very different by this time next year.The part of Disney's operations getting the most attention lately is its streaming business, which includes its flagship service Disney+ as well as Hulu, ESPN+, Star+, and NHL.tv. After a hugely successful launch and three years now of operation, Disney+ provides service to nearly 162 million subscribers and continues to roll out to additional global markets. Keeping the interest of those subscribers has also meant Disney+ has high expenses related to both production and the rollout. The losses created by the service are weighing down Disney's profits. Revenue for its direct-to-consumer segment, which includes the streaming networks, increased 13% year over year in the first quarter, but the operating loss for that segment grew by 78%, from $593 million last year to more than $1 billion this year.Management reaffirmed in its most recent earnings call that Disney+ should become profitable by the end of 2024. It raised subscription prices in December and launched an ad-supported subscription tier. So far, the response from subscribers has been as expected. It also substantially lowered expenses in the first quarter as it winds down its blitz rollout, and it expects that to continue into the second quarter. Continue reading
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|3,20
|-5,33%
|Walt Disney
|90,02
|1,65%
|Walt Disney Company Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.125 Shs
|2 480,00
|2,27%
