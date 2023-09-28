|
28.09.2023 16:30:00
Where Will Disney Stock Be in 1 Year?
Shares of Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) hit another three-year low on Wednesday. It won't take much for things to get even worse. The stock is a 1% dip from nabbing a nine-year low. The bears are everywhere now. Will their growling get even louder in the year ahead or is this a great opportunity to buy into the media bellwether at a historically low price? Let's take a look at where Disney -- and more importantly its shares -- could be a year from now. Spoiler alert: Disney still has time for a fairy tale ending. Disney's fiscal year ends over the weekend. It's fair to say that it's been a disappointment. Revenue and earnings growth should essentially clock in flat for all of fiscal 2023. The year ahead should be different. Analysts see revenue and earnings per share rising 5% and 32%, respectively.
