|
01.08.2024 11:07:00
Where Will Disney Stock Be in 1 Year?
It's been a tumultuous few years at Disney (NYSE: DIS). There have arguably been few companies that are dealing with as much volatility as Disney, even other large companies with broad businesses like Amazon.There have been so many ups and downs across its categories that it's almost like a game of whack-a-mole. Let's see what's up and what's down right now, and whether or not things might stabilize over the next year.I'm giving this an overall up, but the streaming business is going through its own volatility. It's taking longer than Disney investors have been comfortable with to become profitable. Management has made streaming a key part of its growth strategy, and reiterated that it's on target to get there by the fiscal fourth quarter. Without the sports component, streaming was already profitable in the second quarter (ended March 30).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Walt Disneymehr Nachrichten
|
29.07.24
|Zurückhaltung in New York: Dow Jones fällt zum Ende des Montagshandels (finanzen.at)
|
29.07.24
|Börse New York in Rot: So performt der Dow Jones aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
29.07.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones am Mittag auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
29.07.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel Walt Disney-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Walt Disney von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
29.07.24
|NYSE-Handel Dow Jones zum Start in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
25.07.24
|Entertainment: NBA sichert milliardenschweren TV-Deal mit Disney, NBCUniversal und Amazon (Handelsblatt)
|
23.07.24
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones schließt in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
23.07.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Anleger lassen Dow Jones am Nachmittag steigen (finanzen.at)