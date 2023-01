Where Will Disney Stock Be in 3 Years?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The clock is ticking on Bob Iger. The former Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) CEO that figured he'd enjoy a happy retirement of writing books and potentially pursuing political ambitions is back at the helm of the media giant. There's a lot to fix at the company, and it's easy to wonder if he'll be able to get everything done in two-year timeline he has established before stepping down again.I'll cut to the chase: I think Iger will still be CEO three years from now. Let me make an even more brazen market call, predicting that Disney stock will more than double in three years. The shares are down to roughly half of where they were at their peak two years ago, so let's see why I think that the House of Mouse can be hitting new highs by early 2026 (if not sooner). Image source: Disney.Continue reading