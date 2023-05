Where Will Disney Stock Be in 3 Years?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) has been going through major challenges since the pandemic began, although the nature of them keeps changing. Its most recent turbulence was turnover at the top, although the reinstatement of CEO Bob Iger was cheered by investors, who are hoping he can restore growth.Three years ago disruptions were just starting for the entertainment giant. Prior to that, revenue and net income were both growing nicely. Where will Disney be three years from now?Disney's theme parks were a major casualty of the beginning of the pandemic, but they've come back in full force and are thriving. Demand is so strong that Disney has been able to raise prices -- more than once -- for all sorts of services.Continue reading