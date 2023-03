Where Will Dollar General Stock Be In 5 Years?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

How do you know if a stock was a successful investment or not? In my opinion, the key is to look at it on a long enough time scale -- at least five years. This way, shareholders can really consider how a particular company's fundamentals translate to strong share price gains. With that long-term framework in mind, let's take a closer look at Dollar General (NYSE: DG). Thanks to growing sales and profits, the discount retail stock has climbed 130% over the past five years, crushing the S&P 500's 55% total return during the same time. But as investors, we care about what the future holds. So where will Dollar General be in the next five years? Continue reading to learn more about this recession-proof business. Continue reading