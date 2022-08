Where Will Domo Stock Be in 1 Year?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Domo's (NASDAQ: DOMO) stock price hit an all-time high of $97.70 in August 2021, representing a near-five-bagger gain from its IPO (initial public offering) price of $21 in 2018. But today, the cloud-based data visualization software company's stock trades at about $20. Persistent concerns about its slowing growth, lack of profits, and high valuation made it a tough stock to hold as rising interest rates drove investors toward more conservative investments. But could Domo be worth buying again as it dips below its IPO price? Let's see where this volatile stock might be headed over the next 12 months.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading