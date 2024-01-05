|
05.01.2024 16:15:00
Where Will DraftKings Stock Be in 3 Years?
To say the four years it's been a publicly traded company have been wild is a considerable understatement.DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) shares more than tripled in value between the company's early 2020 SPAC merger and their early 2021 peak, only to give up most of that ground through the end of 2022. Then the stock tripled in value from that low point, peaking again in November of last year before logging a 20% setback.Such volatility from newly listed tickers isn't terribly unusual, however, and the COVID-19 pandemic certainly exaggerated these swings. The good news is, the pandemic is (mostly) in the rearview mirror, as is the bulk of any post-listing volatility. From this point forward, the shares should better reflect the company's past and projected results.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
