Where Will Dutch Bros Be in 5 Years?

Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) has been around for about 30 years, but it has only been public since late 2021. At that time, it had 471 stores in 11 states. At the end of 2023, the company operated 831 locations in 16 states. Clearly, growth is the big story, and that isn't likely to change over the next five years. Here's what you need to know before you buy the stock.As the numbers above highlight, since going public less than three years ago, it has increased its store count by 360 locations. On a percentage basis, that's a roughly 75% jump. That's a massive expansion in a very short time.