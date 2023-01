Where Will Dutch Bros Stock Be in 1 Year?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Dutch Bros ' (NYSE: BROS) business is growing rapidly, which is impressive given that it faces material competition in the coffee niche. If you are wondering where the chain will be in a year, the easy answer is bigger -- much bigger. But that's not enough; you need to look deeper if you are going to invest in this company. Here are the key stats you'll need to know about.In 2019 Dutch Bros had 370 restaurants. A year later that figure was 441, despite the headwinds presented by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. It was another year of rapid store growth in 2021, with the year-end tally at 538. And, in the just-completed 2022, the company finished off with a store count of 671. That's an impressive pace of expansion, with management highlighting that it has been opening 30 or more stores each quarter for a year and half.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading