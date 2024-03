Where Will Dutch Bros Stock Be in 1 Year?

Coffee chain Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) has been around for 30 years, but it's only recently become a public company and decided to attempt a huge expansion. It's reporting high growth and improving profitability, but investors haven't been so keen on it recently. Where will the company and its stock be a year from now?2023 was a big year for Dutch Bros. It realized the next phase of its expansion plans, opening 159 stores, more than its target of 150. It now has 831 locations across 16 states -- and growing. There's a new CEO at the helm, and Dutch Bros recently reported an annual net profit.All those things go together. The co-founder and CEO stepped down to make way for a new top executive to lead the company into its next growth stage. Current CEO Christine Barone comes from Starbucks, as do many of her new hires.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel