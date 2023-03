Where Will Dutch Bros Stock Be in 5 Years?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) began trading on the public markets in September 2021, it took the investing world by storm. The stock skyrocketed 108% by Nov. 1, a month and a half after the initial public offering (IPO). That was a monster gain, highlighting how much investors immediately fell in love with the business. That's probably because Dutch Bros promised stellar growth prospects, something that at first might have convinced investors that the stock could be a winning holding. But shares are down 21% since the IPO as of March 17, following general weakness in the broader market. So, what's in store for this top coffee stock over the next five years? Let's take a closer look. Continue reading