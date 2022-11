Where Will Editas Medicine Be in 1 Year?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It hasn't been a great year to hold shares of somewhat speculative and unprofitable stocks. Gene-editing specialist Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT) fits the bill, which is why the company's shares have plunged this year. But things can change quickly in the volatile biotech industry.Within 12 months, a company can score meaningful clinical or regulatory wins that send its stock price soaring. Could this be what's in store for Editas Medicine in the next year? Let's dig into the company's business to find out.Continue reading