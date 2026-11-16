BB Liquidatin a Aktie
WKN: 924821 / ISIN: US0936791088
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16.11.2026 20:03:02
Where Will Eli Lilly Be in 10 Years? 1 Clue: Its Next Potential Blockbuster Just Beat Ozempic Head-to-Head
The past decade has been eventful for Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY). The company made significant breakthroughs in diabetes and weight loss, which helped drive its market value to over $1 trillion, making it the first healthcare stock to achieve that milestone. Eli Lilly's biggest growth drivers are currently Mounjaro for diabetes and Zepbound for weight management, which share the same active ingredient, tirzepatide.
Over the next five years, the pharmaceutical leader could earn approval for important brand-new drugs that will help send its sales even higher. And one of the company's candidates, retatrutide, recently posted excellent results in yet another clinical trial. Let's discuss what all that means for Eli Lilly's long-term prospects.
Image source: Getty Images.
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