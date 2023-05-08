Where Will Eli Lilly Be in 3 Years?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investing in big pharma can sometimes produce big gains in your portfolio. With the total return of Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) shares clocking in at an impressive 186% over the last three years compared to the market's return of 52%, it's easy to understand why investors are keen to know whether Lilly can repeat its market-crushing feat in the next three years.Still, the world's biggest businesses can also be among the clunkiest and most prone to disruption. Will Eli Lilly continue to innovate and outperform, or are there warning signs of trouble sometime soon? Let's take a closer look and find out.Overall, Eli Lilly's future looks quite similar to its recent past. Medium-range revenue and earnings growth is close to guaranteed, and the company is likely to maintain or perhaps slightly expand its decent profit margin of 20%. Here's why.