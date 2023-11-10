|
10.11.2023 16:23:00
Where Will Eli Lilly Be in 5 Years?
It's a good time to be an investor in big pharma. Take Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), for example; its shares are up by 495% in the last five years alone, dramatically outperforming the S&P 500's return of just 69%. But can the company wow the market once again over the next five years? There's a good chance that the answer to that question is yes, and here's why.In five years, in all probability Eli Lilly will be raking in billions of dollars every quarter from sales of its latest and greatest medicines for type 2 diabetes and obesity. It's already doing that today; in the third quarter of this year, its drug for type 2 diabetes, Mounjaro, brought in more than $1.4 billion. And the company has only started to realize its strategic vision for penetrating those two markets.That vision is to pursue a smorgasbord of research and development (R&D) programs, in an aggressive spirit which its chief scientific and medical Officer, Dan Skovronsky, describes as "all-the-above mode." The idea is to advance multiple fresh candidates for the same conditions through clinical trials and regulatory review, while working to expand the reach of existing medicines -- and doubling back to see if there are any missed opportunities within its own library of pharmaceutical assets.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen im Höhenflug -- Neu entfachte Zinsangst: ATX geht stabil ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte vor dem Wochenende nur minimale Zuschläge. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es südwärts. An den US-Börsen geht es am Freitag bergauf. Die Börsen in Asien gaben am Freitag nach.