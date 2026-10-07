Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
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07.10.2026 21:18:00
Where Will Eli Lilly Stock Be in 5 Years? Follow the Pipeline Beyond Zepbound
Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) became the first trillion-dollar healthcare stock in 2025, after several years of market-beating returns. The company owes that in part to its weight loss medicine, Zepbound, which is currently one of the best-selling drugs in this area. However, the company will likely face significantly more competition over the next five years. Will Eli Lilly continue producing solid returns, or will it destroy shareholders' wealth? The answer partly depends on Eli Lilly's pipeline progress.
Eli Lilly's Zepbound is currently the leading medicine in the anti-obesity market largely because it is more effective than its main competitor, Novo Nordisk's (NYSE: NVO) Wegovy. In a head-to-head clinical trial, Zepbound led to a mean weight loss of 20.2% over 72 weeks, versus Wegovy's 13.7%. Zepbound also beat Novo Nordisk's next-gen medicine, CagriSema, in a head-to-head clinical trial run by the Denmark-based pharmaceutical leader in patients who were overweight or obese. There are several interesting Phase 3 assets across the industry. Novo Nordisk is itself testing zenagamtide.
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Nachrichten zu Eli Lilly
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07.10.26
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29.09.26
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29.09.26
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24.09.26
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24.09.26
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22.09.26
|S&P 500-Wert Eli Lilly-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Eli Lilly-Investition von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
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15.09.26
|Eli-Lilly: Berenberg stuft auf „Buy“ hoch und erhöht Kursziel - Aktie höher (dpa-AFX)
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15.09.26
|S&P 500-Papier Eli Lilly-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Eli Lilly von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Eli Lilly
|04.02.26
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.12.24
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.10.24
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.02.26
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.12.24
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.10.24
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.02.26
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.12.24
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.10.24
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Eli Lilly
|1 061,20
|3,17%
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