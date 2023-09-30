|
30.09.2023 11:36:00
Where Will EPR Properties Be in 5 Years?
EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) was basically in the wrong place at the wrong time when the coronavirus pandemic hit in 2020. That's because the properties it owns are experiential in nature and designed to bring people together in groups. The uncertainty was so great that the real estate investment trust (REIT) eliminated its dividend. The dividend is back, roughly 60% of the portfolio is performing better today than it was in 2019, and the outlook is bright. But there's still one big issue to deal with.EPR Properties owns roughly 360 properties all centered around providing consumers with experiences. The list of property types includes things like amusement parks and ski resorts. It also has less unique assets like movie theaters. Movie theaters, with around 170 locations, account for about 40% of rent, while all of the other properties it owns make up the rest of the company's income stream.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|3,00
|7,14%
|EPR Properties 5 3-4 % Cum Conv Pfd Shs (C)
|18,68
|-1,16%
|EPR Properties 9 % Cum Conv Pfd Shs (E)
|25,62
|-1,23%
|EPR Properties Shs of Beneficial Interest
|39,21
|0,27%
