|
04.02.2024 15:00:00
Where Will Etsy Stock Be in 5 Years?
It's been a tough couple of years for Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) shareholders. Although the online shopping platform was all the rage during the pandemic, the company's results in the meantime haven't justified the stock's then-lofty price. Shares are now down more than 70% from their late-2021 peak, knocking on the door of a new 52-week low.But for anyone looking years down the road (as all investors should be), this recent weakness is a long-term buying opportunity. The improvements Etsy has been making to its business haven't had enough time to gain traction, but they eventually will. Five years from now, the company and its stock should be shining stars.On the off-chance you're reading this and aren't familiar with its business, Etsy is an e-commerce company. It's not quite like Amazon, though. In fact, it's distinctly different -- whereas Amazon is built to sell mass-produced goods on a massive scale, Etsy connects entrepreneurs and small businesses with consumers looking for handmade, often one-of-a-kind goods.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
