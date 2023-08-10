|
10.08.2023 15:37:00
Where Will Exact Sciences Be in 5 Years?
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) is a testing company that aims to help detect cancer at its early stages, improving outcomes for patients. The business has been booming, with sales soaring from less than $880 million in 2019 to more than $2 billion this past year.And there's still more growth on the horizon for the business. Here's what I expect from the company over the next five years -- and my view on whether it makes for a good investment to buy and hold today.Today, a lot of Exact Sciences' business centers around its flagship product, Cologuard. It's a test that helps screen for colon and rectal cancer, and is a main source of revenue for its screening business. In Exact's most recent quarter, for the period ended June 30, screening revenue totaled $462.8 million in sales and accounted for close to three-quarters of the top line ($622.1 million). It also rose 31% year over year. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
