WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0

<
01.01.2026 05:24:28

Where Will Fluor Corporation (FLR) Stock Be in 1 Year?

Fluor (NYSE: FLR), one of the world's leading engineering and construction firms, may seem like a stable long-term investment. Yet in 2025, its stock declined 20% as the S&P 500 rose 17%.A large portion of that decline occurred after the company's second-quarter earnings report on Aug.1, which missed analysts' top and bottom-line expectations. It reduced its full-year outlook and abruptly disclosed cost overruns, scheduling delays, and design problems in its most significant infrastructure projects -- including the Gordie Howe Bridge and several Texas highways. Its backlog (orders for future contracted work) also shrank as it grappled with those challenges.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Fluor Corp. 33,98 -1,13% Fluor Corp.

