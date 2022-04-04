Where Will Ford Be in 5 Years?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Ford (NYSE: F) is all set to start deliveries of its electric pickup truck F-150 Lightning in spring of this year. It announced completion of final EPA testing of the vehicle recently. The basic version of the truck offers an EPA-estimated range of 230 miles, while the XLT and Lariat trims offer a range of up to 320 miles. Ford had to stop taking reservations for the truck after they reached 200,000.Let's discuss why Ford finds such an overwhelming demand for its truck and what to expect from the company in the coming years.There are a couple of factors driving the demand for Ford's F-150 Lightning. The first one obviously is customers' loyalty for Ford. This allows Ford to capture the highest share in the U.S. car market.Continue reading