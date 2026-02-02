:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
02.02.2026 23:30:00
Where Will Ford Motor Company Stock Be in 10 Years?
Long-term investing is usually the key to life-changing returns in the stock market -- but not if you bet on the wrong horse. Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is an example of a perennial underperformer. Shares in the automotive giant have grown only 16% over the last decade. And while the total return jumps to 97% when you include cash dividends, that's still far below the S&P 500 index's gain of 325% over the same time frame.Can Ford break out of its chronic slump and generate the cash flow needed to maintain or grow the dividend payout that represents the vast majority of its returns? Let's dig deeper to find out what might come next for the company.The administration of President Donald Trump has introduced uncertainty to many aspects of the U.S. economy, but the automotive industry is arguably the most affected by the new policies. Massive tariffs on all of the U.S.'s trading partners have disrupted global automotive supply chains. But more importantly, they make it difficult for companies like Ford to properly plan for the future or build production capacity in the best locations. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!