Ford Motor Aktie
WKN: 502391 / ISIN: US3453708600
|
27.02.2026 17:45:00
Where Will Ford Motor Company Stock Be in 10 Years?
Most investors are familiar with the Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F). It was founded all the way back in 1903, giving it a long history that has positioned it as a leader among mass-market carmakers. And its F-Series trucks have been the best-selling vehicles in the U.S. for 44 straight years, a streak that is still going. This automotive stock, however, hasn't beaten the market, as it has generated a total return of 86% in the past decade (as of Feb. 24), compared to the S&P 500's more than 300% total return. Where will Ford be 10 years from now? Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!