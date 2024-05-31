|
31.05.2024 13:45:00
Where Will Fortinet Stock Be in 5 Years?
Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) occupies a leadership role in the growing cybersecurity industry. The stock has retreated from its year-to-date high, prompting some investors to consider it a good company at a discounted price. If the company's competitive advantages and growth prospects are strong enough, this stock could deliver impressive gains over the next five years.Fortinet is a major player in the cybersecurity industry with a broad portfolio of products and services. It has three major segments:Secure networking includes the firewall, malware prevention, threat detection, and related software products. This segment also contains network hardware, such as switches, routers, and security appliances. Secure networking is Fortinet's most mature segment. It accounts for nearly 70% of its revenue, and it has the slowest revenue growth rate.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Fortinet Incmehr Nachrichten
|
29.05.24
|S&P 500-Papier Fortinet-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Fortinet von vor 10 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
22.05.24
|S&P 500-Wert Fortinet-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Fortinet von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
21.05.24
|Börse New York in Rot: NASDAQ 100 fällt (finanzen.at)
|
15.05.24
|S&P 500-Wert Fortinet-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Fortinet-Investition von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
09.05.24
|Freundlicher Handel: Börsianer lassen NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsende steigen (finanzen.at)
|
09.05.24
|Gewinne in New York: Das macht der NASDAQ 100 am Donnerstagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
08.05.24
|S&P 500-Wert Fortinet-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem Investment in Fortinet von vor einem Jahr angefallen (finanzen.at)
|
03.05.24
|Börse New York in Grün: NASDAQ 100 beendet den Freitagshandel im Plus (finanzen.at)