Where Will Fubo Stock Be in 1 Year?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

One of last week's biggest earnings-season surprises came from fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO). The live TV streaming service provider saw its stock soar 31% on Friday after posting blowout quarterly results. Long-time investors will need more than a one-day pop to ease the pain of the ownership experience. Shares of the sports-centric platform have been cut by more than half since a recent February high, even after Friday's surge. Go back to the all-time high it set around the 2020 holiday season, and fuboTV is down a blistering 98%. Putting up better-than-expected financial results is always appreciated, but fuboTV can't stop there if it wants to earn a victory lap. Let's take a closer look at last week's encouraging report, as well as what the growing but deficit-riddled media provider will need to do in the year ahead to win back the market's attention and respect.Continue reading