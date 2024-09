Where Will fuboTV Stock Be in 5 Years?

On the surface streaming-TV outfit fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) looks like a winner. Conventional cable television is expensive, but streaming this same programming via a broadband connection is a more affordable alternative.Each of Fubo's pricing plans also offers access to more sports channels than you'll typically get with traditional cable companies like Comcast's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Xfinity or Charter's (NASDAQ: CHTR) Spectrum, tapping into one the top reasons consumers continue paying sky-high cable bills.Despite its obvious marketability and a few competitive advantages, however, this live-streaming service also faces serious challenges. It's possible -- perhaps even likely -- its stock isn't going to be any higher in five years than it is now. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool