General Electric Aktie
WKN: 851144 / ISIN: US3696041033
|
14.01.2026 18:01:00
Where Will GE Vernova (GEV) Stock Be in 1 Year?
In 2021, General Electric announced it would split its sprawling business into three companies. It spun off its healthcare business as GE HealthCare (NASDAQ: GEHC) in 2023, and its energy business as GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) in 2024. The remaining aviation business was rebranded as GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE), which retained its original ticker symbol.Over the past 12 months, GE Vernova's stock rallied 70% -- compared to GE HealthCare's nearly flat return and GE Aerospace's gain of almost 90%. Today, we'll take a closer look at GE Vernova -- which is well-poised to profit from the energy sector's cyclical growth -- to see if its stock can soar even higher over the next 12 months.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
