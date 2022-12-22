|
22.12.2022 12:10:00
Where Will General Mills Stock Be in 1 Year?
General Mills' (NYSE: GIS) stock price dipped 5% on Dec. 20 after it posted its latest earnings report. For the second quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended on Nov. 27, the packaged food maker's revenue rose 4% year over year to $5.22 billion, exceeding analysts' estimates by $30 million, as its organic sales increased 11%. Its adjusted EPS grew 12% in constant currency terms to $1.10 and cleared the consensus forecast by four cents.General Mills' headline numbers were solid, but its stock might have been due for a breather after rallying more than 20% this year and hitting its all-time high of $87.55 on Dec. 8. Like many other blue-chip consumer staples stalwarts, General Mills outperformed the market because it was considered a safe haven play against inflation, rising interest rates, and other macroeconomic headwinds. But will it continue to outperform the market over the next 12 months? Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!