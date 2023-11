Where Will General Motors Stock Be in 5 Years?

With its shares down 25% over the previous five years, General Motors (NYSE: GM) has historically been a poor investment. This trend reflects investors' shift away from legacy, internal combustion-focused automakers to pure-play electric vehicle (EV) companies like Tesla, which has seen its stock rise a whopping 848% over the same time frame. But market sentiment isn't GM's only problem. Near-term challenges with labor and profitability are mounting. And the company will have to work hard to ensure its next five years are brighter than its past. Let's dig deeper to find out if the company can pull this off. On Oct. 30, General Motors reached a tentative agreement with the United Auto Workers (UAW) labor union, which will end the organization's six-week-long factory strike if accepted. The deal follows similar UAW agreements with Ford and Stellantis. It will involve an immediate pay increase, along with gradual cost-of-living raises over the next five years to max out at $84,000 annually. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel