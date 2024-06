Where Will GoPro Stock Be in 5 Years?

With its shares down a stunning 96% since their initial public offering (IPO) in 2014, GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) has been a nightmare for early investors. Few would have seen this underperformance coming, considering the company's previously strong brand and the burgeoning online content creation industry that made its products relevant. Let's dig deeper to see what the next five years could have in store for this struggling camera company.For those who don't closely follow financial markets, GoPro's stock collapse may be surprising, considering that its products are a household name for many millennial and Gen Z people. The company is known for pioneering the action camera, a portable videography tool that helps content creators film extreme sports. In the mid-2000s, its products were unique because of their size, video quality, and in-body stabilization, which was less common at the time.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel