|
11.02.2023 14:20:00
Where Will Honeywell Be in 10 Years?
One of the key advantages of investing in an industrial conglomerate like Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) is that its diverse collection of businesses ensures the company can grow earnings across different economic conditions. However, it's also critically important that those earnings be invested in ways that add future growth. Fortunately, that's precisely what Honeywell's management is doing, and the company is well set for growth in the coming years. The importance of investing wisely for growth won't be lost on long-term Honeywell investors, and you only have to ask General Electric what it thinks about it to understand the matter. In 2001, during the final throes of the tenure of GE's legendary CEO Jack Welch, GE bid to acquire Honeywell. The bid failed, and Jeff Immelt took over GE only to lead the company to become a shadow of its former self -- a series of misjudged acquisitions in oil and gas and power while investing heavily in digital capability that ultimately proved premature and unprofitable. In contrast, the tenure of Dave Cote (a former GE veteran) as CEO of Honeywell (2012-2017) almost overlapped Immelt's and saw a dramatic improvement in the company's fortunes. Current CEO Darius Adamczyk appears to be following in Cote's footsteps, and now Honeywell's $138 billion market cap eclipses GE's $89 billion. Moreover, Honeywell is well placed for long-term growth. Making the right investments matters, and there's evidence to suggest Honeywell's next decade will be as successful as its previous two. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Honeywellmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Honeywellmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|4,70
|-2,08%
|Honeywell
|187,60
|-0,67%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen sind zurück: ATX und DAX gehen tiefer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street beendet Handel uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich mit Abgaben
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex mussten vor dem Wochenende Verluste verkraften. Die US-Börsen liefen am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Freitag überwiegend abwärts.