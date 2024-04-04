|
04.04.2024 13:53:00
Where Will IBM Be in 3 Years?
This is an important moment in the centennial history of International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM).The technology giant took a sharp turn in 2012. Everyone else had just started to copy Big Blue's business model of providing every technology solution under the sun, from servers and storage to software and consulting services. But when Ginni Rometty took over the CEO office from industry legend Sam Palmisano, it was time for a change.Rometty sold or spun off most of IBM's hardware segment, ranging from laptops and desktops to storage and Unix servers. Slow-growing services were also up for grabs, leading to the creation of the stand-alone Kyndryl business out of IBM's infrastructure services arm.
