Where Will Intel Stock Be in 3 Years?

The past three years have been outstanding for investors who put their money into semiconductor stocks, as shown by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector index, which clocked outstanding returns of 83% during these 36 months, far outperforming the Nasdaq -100 Technology Sector index's nearly 32% gains.However, not all semiconductor stocks benefited from the broader index's surge. Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) stock, for instance, lost 45% of its value in the past three years. Let's see why that has been the case and check if its fortunes could improve over the next three years.Intel's revenue and earnings declined over the past three years as the company lost share in the personal computer (PC) and server markets to rival Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD).