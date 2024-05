Where Will Intel Stock Be in 5 Years?

The PHLX Semiconductor Sector index has enjoyed solid gains in the past year, rising a healthy 59% as of this writing thanks to the booming demand for chips that are used for powering artificial intelligence (AI) servers and applications. But not all chip stocks have benefited from this impressive rally.Shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) have remained flat in the past year. A big reason behind that underperformance is Intel stock's steep 37% decline in 2024, which can be attributed to the company's failure to live up to Wall Street's expectations. Intel's fourth-quarter 2023 results, which were released in January, failed to satisfy Wall Street's expectations and the stock fell 12% in a day.A similar story unfolded after the release of the company's first-quarter 2024 results. Let's see why that was the case and check if Intel could come out of its slump thanks to catalysts such as AI to become a top stock over the next five years.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel