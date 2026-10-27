Jazz Pharmaceuticals Aktie

Jazz Pharmaceuticals für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0MSRF / ISIN: US4721471070

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27.10.2026 21:09:00

Where Will Jazz Pharmaceuticals Be in 5 Years? Oncology Is Becoming Its Growth Engine

Could Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) turn over a new leaf? Over the past five years, the company has faced various challenges that have contributed to unimpressive top-line growth. But the drugmaker is increasingly pushing into oncology, which has helped improve its financial results. Does that make Jazz Pharmaceuticals an attractive stock to own through the next five years? Let's find out how the company might perform through 2031.

Image source: Getty Images.

In the second quarter, Jazz Pharmaceuticals' revenue grew by 16% year over year to $1.2 billion. That was a fairly strong performance for the company, and several products contributed to that. For instance, Jazz's Xywav, a medicine approved to treat cataplexy in narcolepsy patients, posted sales of $471.2 million, up 13.5% year over year. Xywav has done a good job of replacing Jazz Pharmaceuticals' Xyrem, a medicine approved across Xywav's indications and once the company's best-selling medicine.

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