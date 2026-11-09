Aviation Holdings Group Aktie
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09.11.2026 13:30:00
Where Will Joby Aviation Stock Be in 5 Years?
The answer to the question posed in the headline above highlights the risk in the electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) company Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) stock: its long-term potential and the difference in its business model from peers like Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR). Here's why.
Based on the Wall Street analyst consensus from S&P Global Market Intelligence, 2031 is forecast to be the first time Joby Aviation will generate earnings per share. The table below shows the Wall Street consensus earnings-per-share (EPS) estimates for Joby and two of its peers. Although Joby is expected to report negative EPS in 2031, the impact is only $0.01, and its earnings cadence suggests it will start reporting positive quarters throughout the year.
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|Joby Aviation Incorporation Registered Shs
|5,30
|0,00%