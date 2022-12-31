|
31.12.2022 12:45:00
Where Will Kinder Morgan Be in 3 Years?
Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) shocked investors in 2016 when it cut its dividend following management's statement that a dividend increase was in the cards. While that might lead conservative investors to avoid the stock because of trust issues (a completely reasonable response), the giant midstream company has been working hard to regain the support of Wall Street.And it is in a vastly different position today than it was back then, with the next three years in position for well-supported business and dividend growth. There's no question that trust has to be earned, and Kinder Morgan's 2016 dividend cut did great harm to its once-solid reputation as a reliable dividend stock. But the midstream company's situation today is very different from what it was then.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
