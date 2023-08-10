|
10.08.2023 12:00:00
Where Will Lemonade Be in 1 Year?
Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) posted another quarter of outstanding growth and improving profitability in the 2023 second quarter. But like many of its reports since going public in 2020, this one also showed a struggle with its loss ratio, or how much it pays in claims versus premiums collected. Can it ever get this important metric under control? Let's check out the possibilities and see where it could be at this time next year.At least one area where Lemonade isn't showing any signs of trouble is in increasing its top-line metrics. These continue to grow at high double-digit percentage rates. In-force premium, which is the average policy multiplied by customer count and is what Lemonade uses for its main top-line metric, increased 50% over last year. The average premium per customer increased 24% to $360, and the customer count increased 21% to more than 1.9 million. The customer increases are quite impressive, as it's grown to nearly 2 million customers in a relatively short time.This is an important part of Lemonade's growth strategy, which is capturing clients when they're young and upselling and cross-selling as they grow into new life-cycle events. It's evidently working, as illustrated by the robust increases in average policy amounts and total revenue. Revenue increased 106% over last year to $56 million.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Lemonade Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
01.08.23
|Ausblick: Lemonade stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
19.07.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Lemonade gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
16.07.23
|Lemonade Stock Rocketed Up 77% in 75 Days: Here's How It Can Become Unstoppable (MotleyFool)
|
14.07.23
|Why Upstart, SoFi, and Lemonade Stocks Rallied This Week (MotleyFool)
|
13.07.23
|Is Lemonade Stock a Buy? (MotleyFool)
|
12.07.23
|The Latest Analyst Ratings for Lemonade (Benzinga)
|
02.07.23
|If You Invested $1,000 in Lemonade In 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today (MotleyFool)
|
30.06.23
|Is Lemonade Stock a Buy? (MotleyFool)
Analysen zu Lemonade Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|4,20
|0,00%
|Lemonade Inc Registered Shs
|13,88
|-0,93%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen belasten: US-Börsen uneins -- ATX schwächelt -- DAX gibt nach -- Chinesische Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Freitag tiefer. Der deutsche Leitindex verliert ebenfalls. Die US-Börsen tendieren in verschiedene Richtungen. An den chinesischen Börsen ging es vor dem Wochenende abwärts.