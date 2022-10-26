|
26.10.2022 12:15:00
Where Will Lemonade Be in 3 Years?
Three years ago, Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) wasn't even a public company. But since its debut as a market darling in July 2020, its stock has lost 67%.It has gone through a whirlwind of ups and downs, progress and setbacks, and lots of product launches in that time. Now, management believes the company is in a position to scale and get on the road to profitability. What's a likely scenario for how Lemonade will look three years from now? Across most metrics, Lemonade is demonstrating strong growth. Its in-force premium -- or premium per customer multiplied by customer count -- increased by 54% year over year in the second quarter. That growth was powered by increases of 18% in premium per customer and 31% in customer count. In-force premium is the insurance company's preferred top-line metric, but its revenue increased too -- by 77% from Q2 2021's number.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Nachrichten zu Lemonade Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
