Lemonade Aktie
WKN DE: A2P7Z1 / ISIN: US52567D1072
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08.11.2026 13:02:00
Where Will Lemonade Stock Be in 5 Years?
Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) stock has performed poorly this year despite the company growing fast. It's down 36% this year, but it just announced its twlevth consecutive quarter with accelerating top-line growth.
There's only so long the market can remain pessimistic about this stock. At some point, smart investors will recognize the opportunity, and the price will start to climb again. Here's where it could be in five years from now.
Lemonade is an insurance technology company that has been using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning throughout its operations since its inception more than a decade ago. It created its business with a digital infrastructure that underpins everything it does, and management claims that the interconnected parts that communicate give it an edge over incumbents.
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Nachrichten zu Lemonade Inc Registered Shs
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04.11.26
|Ausblick: Lemonade gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
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21.10.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Lemonade veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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28.07.26
|Ausblick: Lemonade legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Lemonade Inc Registered Shs
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Lemonade Inc Registered Shs
|35,73
|-2,62%
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