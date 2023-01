Where Will Lucid Group Be in 3 Years?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There are more than a few electric vehicle companies that burst onto the scene over the past few years vying for a top spot in what will no doubt be a massive and years-long transition from combustion engines to electrified vehicles. Some EV start-ups barely had a working product, and simply tried to ride a wave of enthusiasm for EVs. But Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) was one company that stood out among many others as a solid EV company with a viable product.The company says it's on track to produce up to 7,000 vehicles in 2022 (it hasn't yet released its annual production figures), and its luxury EV sedan, the Air, has won accolades from MotorTrend. But while Lucid proved that it can produce vehicles and impress automotive enthusiasts, the company still faces some significant hurdles. So where will Lucid be in the next few years? Let's take a closer look.