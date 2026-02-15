Lucid Aktie
WKN DE: A3CVXG / ISIN: US5494981039
|
15.02.2026 09:05:00
Where Will Lucid Group Stock Be in 10 Years?
From many perspectives, the next decade should prove very exciting for Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID). The company plans to release several new models in the years to come, and may ultimately pursue a strategy shift that aligns itself more closely with the biggest electric vehicle (EV) stock in the world: Tesla.Where will Lucid be 10 years from now? Investors should be focused on two primary catalysts.The biggest growth catalyst for EV companies has been the introduction of mass market vehicles. That is, vehicles that are priced low enough for the masses to afford them. Right now, Lucid's existing lineup can cost $100,000 or more depending on options. Put simply, the vast majority of people will never even consider a Lucid model for purchase. That's a big problem considering more than 90% of Tesla's sales now come from just two models: its affordably priced Model 3 and Model Y.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Lucid
|
27.09.25
|Luxury EV maker Lucid bets on Uber as cash crunch looms (Financial Times)
|
29.08.25
|Schwache Performance in New York: NASDAQ 100 notiert zum Handelsende im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
29.08.25
|Schwacher Handel in New York: So bewegt sich der NASDAQ 100 am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
29.08.25
|Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 sackt am Freitagmittag ab (finanzen.at)
|
28.08.25
|Optimismus in New York: NASDAQ 100 im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
27.08.25