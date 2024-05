Where Will Lucid Motors Stock Be in 5 Years?

With its shares down by an eye-watering 42% year to date, Lucid Motors (NASDAQ: LCID) has been a nightmare for recent investors. The automaker is grappling with slowing growth, spiraling losses, and weakening consumer sentiment in the electric-vehicle (EV) industry, putting its long-term survival in doubt. Below, I'll dig deeper into what the next five years could have in store for this struggling automaker.When it hit public markets through a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger in July 2021, Lucid benefited from the optimism surrounding other EV makers like Tesla, which had risen to all-time highs in the post-pandemic period. Interest rates were low, consumer spending was high, and the market seemed willing to overlook weak fundamentals in favor of future potential. But this didn't last. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel