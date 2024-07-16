|
16.07.2024 10:48:00
Where Will Lucid Motors Stock Be in 5 Years?
With shares down by over 90% from an all-time high of $58 (reached in early 2021), Lucid Motors (NASDAQ: LCID) stock hasn't been kind to its early investors. Like many companies that went public through special-purpose acquisition mergers, the electric automaker overpromised and underdelivered as interest rates rose and market conditions tightened. Let's dig deeper into what the next five years could have in store.At the start of the decade, electric vehicles (EVs) looked like the next big thing in automotive technology. They probably still are. But the road to widespread adoption might be more challenging than previously expected. Higher interest rates, consumer preferences, and rising competition are eating away at industry margins and growth potential. As a smaller company without the capitalization of Tesla or a legacy gasoline-powered business to subsidize its EV segment losses, Lucid is in a uniquely challenging position as it adapts to tighter market conditions. First-quarter earnings highlight its ongoing struggle.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Lucidmehr Nachrichten
|
16:03
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 beginnt die Dienstagssitzung in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
15.07.24
|Börse New York in Grün: NASDAQ 100 legt letztendlich zu (finanzen.at)
|
15.07.24
|Pluszeichen in New York: Am Nachmittag Gewinne im NASDAQ 100 (finanzen.at)
|
15.07.24
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 mittags in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
15.07.24
|NASDAQ-Handel: NASDAQ 100 steigt zum Start (finanzen.at)
|
12.07.24
|Aufschläge in New York: Zum Ende des Freitagshandels Gewinne im NASDAQ 100 (finanzen.at)
|
12.07.24
|NASDAQ-Handel: NASDAQ 100 nachmittags stärker (finanzen.at)
|
12.07.24
|Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Mittag mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)