08.01.2024 15:47:00

Where Will Lucid Stock Be in 3 Years?

With drop-dead gorgeous cars, industry-leading powertrain technology, and support from one of the wealthiest nations in the Middle East, Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) seems to have everything it needs to win. But since hitting an all-time high of $58 in early 2021, shares have been in a slow-motion collapse -- shedding 93% of their value at the time of writing as the company grapples with weak demand and spiraling losses.The next three years will be a make-or-break period for Lucid. It could either fix its operational challenges or cease to exist as an independent company. Let's discuss what the future may hold for investors.On Dec. 11, Lucid's CFO, Sherry House, abruptly left her position with no replacement. And while Lucid didn't give any specific reason for the departure, the company's spiraling operational results probably didn't make the job very attractive. While Lucid is arguably supposed to be a growth company, it is doing the opposite. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

