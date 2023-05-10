|
10.05.2023 13:30:00
Where Will Lyft Stock Be in 1 Year?
Lyft's (NASDAQ: LYFT) stock plunged 19% on May 5 after the transportation services provider posted its first-quarter report. Its revenue rose 14% year over year to $1 billion and beat analysts' estimates by $18 million.The company narrowed its net loss from $197 million to $188 million, or $0.50 per share, which still beat the consensus forecast by $0.04 per share. Its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) declined 59% to $23 million.Lyft cleared Wall Street's low bar, but its weak growth in active riders and soft guidance for the second quarter sank its stock. Should investors bet on a turnaround for Lyft, which now trades nearly 90% below its IPO price, in the next 12 months?Continue reading
